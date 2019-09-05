Mr. Robert M. McElrath, age 77 of Childersburg, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Barbara O. McElrath, and brother in law, Randy Ogle (Lynn). He is preceded in death by his father, Hugh McElrath, mother, Etta McElrath Douglas, step father, Frank Douglas, and daughter, Jennifer McElrath Coffey. Funeral services will be held at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11am, with a visitation from 10am until 11am, before the service. Rev. Paul Hickman to officiate. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 5, 2019