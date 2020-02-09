Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Marshall Harrison. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Greenwood, April 23, 1933, he was a son of the late John Robert and Lila Cobb Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a 1950 graduate of Greenwood High School and a graduate of Clemson University, Class of 1955. He was also a Captain in the US Army Reserves and retired from Greenwood Mills after over 30 years with the company.

A member and former Sunday School Teacher of New Market Baptist Church, Mr. Harrison was also a former member of Parkland Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. While at Clemson, he was a member of the Clemson Baseball Team and was a former member of the American Legion Post #20 Baseball Team in Greenwood.

Surviving are his four children, Chris Harrison and wife Abby of Greenwood, Ben Harrison of Ware Shoals, Bret Ellison of Greenwood and Kelly Simpson of Ninety Six; one brother, Glen Harrison and wife Jane of Lexington; five grandchildren, Evelyn Harrison, Amber Simpson, Trace Simpson, Karla Branham and Pablo Ellison along with several great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday at New Market Baptist Church with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Chris Harrison officiating. Private family burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens prior to the service.

Honorary escort will be members of the Men's Sunday School Class of New Market Baptist Church.

The family is at the home of Chris and Abby Harrison, 103 Botany Ct. in Greenwood, and will receive friends immediately following the service at church.

Memorials may New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 9, 2020

