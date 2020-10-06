Robert Michael "Mike" Hatchett, age 70, passed away at his home in Bessemer, Al on October 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Willie Mae Hatchett; daughter, Hillary Neel; sister, Barbara Hatchett Brewer; brother-in-law, Ronnie "HeeHaw" Brewer.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Wyatt Hatchett of twenty-six years; son, Robert Lee Hatchett (Brandy) of Huntsville, AL; son, Chris Hatchett (Missy) of Phoenix City, AL; son, Zac Lovelady of Bessemer, Al; daughter, Brittnee Lovelady of Bessemer, AL; step-daughter, Christy Lovelady of Bessemer, AL; daughter, Amy Bussie of Atlanta, Ga; niece, Kelly Brewer Robinson (Mark) of Sylacauga, Al; great- nephew; Nate Brewer of Sylacauga, Al; and grandchildren, Judson and Jacob Neel, Madison and Mallory Hatchett, and Maddy Hay.

Mike loved the Lord. He loved his family, singing, playing guitar, his A.A. family, fishing, and especially Alabama football.

A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 am at Canaan Baptist Church 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer, Al 35022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mike Hatchett to Canaan Baptist Church 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer, Al 35022..



