Robert Parker Hurst (Bob) was born in Talladega, Alabama on September 8, 1946 to William Clarence Hurst, Sr and Dorothy Alice Parker (Hurst). As a boy, he was extremely active in baseball and talked into his last years about his Little League days. He also loved reading. He graduated from Talladega High School in Talladega, Alabama in 1964, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy, from Auburn University in 1968, while being an active member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He gained a love for tennis while at Auburn and played competitively until his 40's. He moved to Tallahassee, to attend graduate school at Florida State University. There he received 2 graduate degrees, one in Public Administration and another in Urban and Regional Planning. He worked as a drug rep for years with HRS (now AHCA), and then was employed by Capital Health Plan as a pharmacist, for many years until his retirement. He lived and worked in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.
Although, his career was in pharmacy, his heart was in lots of other areas and causes. He was an on- camera auctioneer for WFSU for many years, part of the American Lung Association and GASP and successfully lobbied for No Smoking sections in buildings in the 1980's. He also loved politics and was an integral supporter for many local campaigns and ran for public office himself on several occasions. He modeled and was in is a vast array of both still ads and on- screen productions. In addition, he also hosted a TV show that he created and wrote, for 2 seasons, entitled ""Mind Quest"".
He has always loved antebellum mansions, specifically Greek Revival Architecture, and everything about that time period. As a child, he would spend hours in the local library reading anything he could find about Southern history, Confederate generals, and the ""War between the States"". He later got involved in the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) and was a grand advocate for preserving history and education. He was Commander of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans camp for over 10 years, and the 2nd Lieutenant Commander of the Florida Division, SCV. He was a phenomenal public speaker and emceed lots of events on multiple topics. He loved to write and especially if it was on a topic that would stir up a debate. He wrote hundreds of ""Letters to the Editor"", ""Zings"", and was a guest columnist frequently with ""My Views"" that were published in the Tallahassee Democrat. He also wrote a column in the Wakulla Area Times, entitled ""Confederate Journal"" from 2005-2013. His daughter later compiled these publications into 4 books. He loved animals and had a host of different animals for years, including the neighborhood raccoons.
He is survived by a daughter, Abbie Blackman (James), a son, Logan Hurst, grandsons Bradley Woodard and Parker Strickland, a brother, William Clarence Hurst, Jr (Sandra), and nephews David Hurst (Angie), Joel Hurst (Shannon), and a niece Corrie Hurst Weiss (Scott), and lots of loving cousins and friends. He was also survived by his former-wife, Linda K. McDonnell, who was a large part of his life his last few years, and two special caregivers, Donna Martin and Carmen Ayers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Alice Hurst. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tallahassee Animal Shelter.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 11:00AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with the funeral service will immediately following. The interment will be at Oakland Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Visit https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Robert-Bob-Hurst/#!/PhotosVideos
to view the service at its scheduled time.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) are assisting the Hurst family with their arrangements.