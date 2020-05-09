Mr. Robert Paul Green, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020, beginning at 1:00 pm. Private graveside services will follow Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 3.00 pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Reverend Doug Whaley will officiate. Mr. Green was preceded in death by his father and mother, Verman and Virgie Green; wife, Pauline Mitchell Green; one daughter, Connie Baxter; two brothers, James Green and Glenn Green. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Angie) Green, Franklin (Connie) Green, John (Lisa) Green; and four daughters, Denise (Wayne) Gibson, Bobbie (Mike) Scott, Pam (Shane) Caton, and Elizabeth Green; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Mr. Green lived most of his life in Talladega, Alabama. He was Baptist by faith and was a member of Brecon Baptist Church. He retired from Talladega Machine and Supply Company in Talladega, Alabama. He was a machinist by trade. Pallbearers will be: Andrew Green, Josh Green, Chris Scott, Tim Scott, Jayden Beck, and Jonathan Green. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

