Robert Paul Lasley
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life (GraveSide Service) for Mr. Robert Paul Lasley will be Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga. Visitation will be held Friday, May 22,2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Robert was born on February 7, 1948, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Cassie B. and Eunice Lasley. He attended East Highland High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18. He was stationed in Germany and served in Vietnam before being medically discharged under honorable conditions with the grade SP4. Robert served in the Army from June 1966 - December 1968. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Milton McElrath (Dad), Cassie B. and Eunice Lasley (Step-dad), and his siblings, Harold Lasley, Charles Lasley, Clara Lasley, LD Lasley, and Sonny Lasley. He is survived by his children Marcus Lasley, Sr. (Tiwana), Derrell Lasley, Sr. (Sharon), Shawanna Lasley, Desmon Lasley, Dana Lasley-Agent (Elwood), Chenita Lasley, Consuela McGowan, and Sharonda Gaffney as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family (McElrath), and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved