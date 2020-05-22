Celebration of Life (GraveSide Service) for Mr. Robert Paul Lasley will be Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga. Visitation will be held Friday, May 22,2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Robert was born on February 7, 1948, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Cassie B. and Eunice Lasley. He attended East Highland High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18. He was stationed in Germany and served in Vietnam before being medically discharged under honorable conditions with the grade SP4. Robert served in the Army from June 1966 - December 1968. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Milton McElrath (Dad), Cassie B. and Eunice Lasley (Step-dad), and his siblings, Harold Lasley, Charles Lasley, Clara Lasley, LD Lasley, and Sonny Lasley. He is survived by his children Marcus Lasley, Sr. (Tiwana), Derrell Lasley, Sr. (Sharon), Shawanna Lasley, Desmon Lasley, Dana Lasley-Agent (Elwood), Chenita Lasley, Consuela McGowan, and Sharonda Gaffney as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family (McElrath), and friends.

