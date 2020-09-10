1/1
Robert Ray Taylor
Robert Ray Taylor, 53, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on September 6, 2020.
Mr. Ray lived all his life in Talladega, Alabama and was Baptist by faith. Mr. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. He loved Auburn football and loved his family, especially.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louie Edward Taylor, Sr.; his mother, Marie Measles; one brother, Louie "Bubba" Taylor; two sisters, Angel Taylor and Brenda Harrison.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife, Christie Taylor; one son, Jesse Mitchell; one daughter, Brook Mitchell; one niece, Tammy Bowman Taylor; and two nephews, Kenneth (Haley) Taylor and David (Kandis James) Denton.
Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Eastaboga Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastaboga, Alabama.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
