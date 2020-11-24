- Funeral service for Robert S. Limbaugh, Jr., 85, will be on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Childersburg, with Bro. John Limbaugh officiating. Burial will be in Childersburg Cemetery. Mr. Limbaugh was born on August 8, 1935 in Talladega and died on November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Hanson Limbaugh; wife of 6 years, Juanita Tyler Limbaugh; son, Karl David Limbaugh; parents, Robert S. Limbaugh, Sr. and Florence Armbrester Limbaugh; and sister, Pat Limbaugh Kallenbach. He is survived by his loving daughters, Vicky Limbaugh Ozment (Jimmy) and Jennifer Limbaugh Barnett (Al); four grandchildren he cherished: Jacob Ozment (Lauren), Jackson Barnett, Annie Ozment, and John David Barnett; great-grandson, Blaise Sheror Ozment; brother, Dan Limbaugh (Pat), sister, Sue Robbins (Ray), brother-in-law, Bill Kallenbach, sisters-in-law, Jane Dennis (Sammy), Matilda Cook (Jack), and Peggy Hanson (Jack). He adored his "bonus" family: Ann and Greg Lucas; Donnie, Linda and Ashlyn Tyler; Chris and Stephanie Tyler; Nicole, Shane, and James Calfee; Hunter Young; Kenny Young; Milton Thomas; and Opal White. Bob, the oldest sibling in his family, grew up with his mother's favor, his father's wise guidance, and the devotion of his siblings, extended family, and friends. He was shaped by their Christian example, compassion for their community, and dedication to serving others. Bob received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) in 1957. He retired from Alabama Power Company after 30 years and discovered his early retirement was busier than expected. Building power plants for Southern Company in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida was just what he needed to avoid all of those home projects. Known for his slow, methodical storytelling, supreme kindness, and Christian heart, Bob made a mark on all who knew him. He loved sports, especially his Childersburg and Auburn Tigers, kept his daily spider solitaire streak going even through his illness and treatments, and insisted his method for making coffee was indisputably perfect. A brilliant, devoted family man, Bob had a story for every occasion. He relished the opportunity to tell a "quick story" to anyone with an hour or two to spare. Bob had a generous and giving heart. While making charitable contributions to a wide range of organizations throughout his life, Bob cared most about the welfare of children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, an organization whose mission was introduced to him by Annie, his precious "girly-girl." Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24 from 9:00 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Childersburg, with the service following at 11:00 a.m.





