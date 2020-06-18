Robert Sargent Jr.
Robert "Robby" Sargent, Jr., age 38 of Parrish, passed away June 16, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and dad.
Robby is survived by his mother, grandfather, aunt Bet, siblings, daughters and a host of extended family and loved ones. Robby was all about family. He loved all of his family dearly. Robby enjoyed fishing with his Mom and daughter. He also enjoyed connecting with his friends through playing video games and watching Alabama football. Robby believed in second chances more than most. He was kind and forgiving. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Horizon Memorial Funeral Home.
The family will receive guests from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Odom Memorial/Gray Cemetery, Parrish.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
New Horizon Memorial Funeral Home Inc
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Horizon Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
New Horizon Memorial Funeral Home Inc
5203 Hollis Goodwin Rd
Dora, AL 35062
(205) 648-2323
