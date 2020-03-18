A private Graveside service for Robert Thomas Mallory, Sr., age 87, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Byron White and Rev. Russell Hestley officiating. A public memorial service will be held on a later date. Mr. Mallory was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga, was retired Director of Pharmacy at Coosa Valley Medical Center, he served in the US Navy on the hospital ship during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the Sylacauga Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, the Jaycee's and the American Legion and was active with the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy. He is survived by his wife: Kathryn W. Mallory, son: Dr. Robert T. Mallory Jr. (Jill), daughter: Mitzi Mallory Baggett (John), grandchildren: Brendan Thomas Mallory, Reagan Reeves, Colin Scott Mallory, Leigh Sinclair (Will) and great grandchild: Mallory Sinclair. Pallbearers will be Brendan Mallory, Reagan Reeves, Colin Mallory, Will Sinclair, Wayne Hamilton and Tony Mallory. In lieu of flowers the family asked that you make donations to Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy in his memory. Donations by check should be made payable to Auburn University Foundation, noting in memory of Mr. Mallory in the memo area, and mailed to Harrison School of Pharmacy, 2316 Walker Building, Auburn, AL 36849, Attn: Office of Development.donations and can also be made to the First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 18, 2020