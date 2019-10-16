Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kilgroe Funeral Home 2219 - 2nd Ave North Pell City , AL 351251705 (205)-338-3341 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Pell City , AL View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Pell City , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney "Rod" Keith Goode passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a loving husband to Retha Goode; father to Amy (Chris) Bain and grandfather to Jesslyn (Cody) Parks and Justin Bain. He is also survived by his sisters Kathy Watkins and Peggy Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine Little Goode and father, Robert Goode. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Glencoe Alabama. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1967. He married high school sweetheart, Retha Marker Goode, and was married for 49 years. He then attended and graduated from Auburn University with BS in 1972 and MS in 1974. He loved his Alma Mata and was an enormous Auburn Football fan. Rod was a member of First Baptist Church of Pell City for 44 years. He loved his job with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and retired after 42 years of service. He was a member and president of the Alabama Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, Earth Team Program Coordinator, Chairman of St Clair County Forestry Planning Committee, was a member of the Alabama Association of Conservations Districts. He won the Jerry L. Johnson award for excellence in public service. He was also a member of the Pell City Kiwanis, Pell City of Chamber of Commerce, and organized the local Christmas Parade for over 25 years. He led a life of service and volunteered to help his church and community in many capacities over the years. A Celebration of Life Memorial service, officiated by Dr. John Thweatt, will be held at First Baptist Church of Pell City, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Pell City Kiwanis Organization.

