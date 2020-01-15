Roger D. Edmondson, age 74, of Sylacauga, passed away January 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Pat Edmondson, daughter, Carrie Davidson (Darnell), sister, Peggy McGrady (Billy), grandchildren; Adalyn Davidson and Hannah Davidson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathleen Edmondson, and sister, Ileen Wesson. Funeral services were Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Curtis and Son North Chapel, at 11am. Rev. Joe Kelley officiated. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to 1st United Methodist of Sylacauga Kindergarten, B.B. Comer Library Foundation, or St. Jude's. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel directed.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 15, 2020