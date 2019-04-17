Roger Dale Bridges, 69, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. His funeral was held at Talladega Funeral Home Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Barbara Embry officiated. Burial followed at Midway Memory Garden. Mr. Bridges lived in Talladega his entire life. He was Baptist by faith and attended Harvest Field. He was an avid Auburn Football and Nascar fan. He was loved by many. Mr. Bridges is preceded in death by his son, Martin Kelly; parents, J.D. and Pauline Bridges; sisters, Geraldine Gable and Susan Bridges; and brother, Charles E. Bridges. He is survived by his wife, Debra Reeves Bridges; son, Brandon (Lloyd) Waldrup; daughters, Nichole (Jsin) Knighten, Brooke (Nicholas) Brady, Diedra (Geouany) Colindres; and Tara (Melvin) Reeves; brothers, Douglas Bridges and Terry Bridges; sisters, Helen Adkins, Betty (Frank) Lackey, and Ellen (Bobby) Gable; grandchildren, Anna, Gage, Madlynne, Logan, Landon, Larry, Brittney, Alivia, Alex, Hiedi, Lexi, Alaina, Christian, Jamison, and Damon; great grandchildren, Grayson and Alyric; and a host of other family and friends. Pallbearers were Brooke, Diedra, Tara, Logan, Landon, and Jsin Knighten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to funeral expenses. Talladega Funeral Home directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019