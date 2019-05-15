Funeral Service for Roger Dale Haynes, age 63, were held Tuesday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Seddon Baptist Church. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Haynes passed away at his home on May 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and puppies. He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Haynes and his mother, Sadie Herren Haynes. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Davidson Haynes; 2 sons, Jeremy Dale (Monica) Haynes, Brandon Scott (Jeffye) Haynes; daughter, Kayla (Colton) Nunnally; 6 grandchildren, Berritt, Ryleigh, EllaGrace & Kynlee Haynes, Colton Haynes, Cole Nunnally; 2 brothers, Barry Joe (Clancie) Haynes, Terry Wayne (Ann) Haynes; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Pallbearers were Barry Haynes, Terry Haynes, Jeremy Haynes, Brandon Haynes, Berritt Haynes, Colton Nunnally. Honorary Pallbearers were Talladega Superspeedway Staff and White Flag Club. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Roger to: Seddon Baptist Church (Building Fund), 4205 Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125, Or Ribbons of Hope, 800 Shelton Shores Drive, Talladega, AL 35160. Condolences may be offered to the Haynes family online at www.kilgroefh.com. Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 15, 2019