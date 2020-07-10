1/
Roger Glenn Truett
Roger Glenn Truett age 70 of Sylacauga, AL died July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Grove Hill, AL to Joseph N. and Mellie Mott Truett. He was a retired woodyard supervisor and was a member of Fayetteville United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mary N. Truett; daughter, Gretta Truett Spencer (Jimmy); and two grandchildren, Trevor and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his son, Shaffer Glenn Truett; his parents, Joseph N. and Mellie Mott Truett, and brother, Shaffer Dozier Truett. Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12:30 pm until the 2:00 service time with Rev. John Limbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Thomasville, AL. Flowers will accepted or memorials may be made to Thomasville Baptist Church, PO Box 159, Thomasville, AL 36784 or Fayetteville United Methodist Church, 5441 Old Fayetteville Road, Sylacauga, AL 35151. Condolences may be offered at obryantchapelfh.com. Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home Inc
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home Inc
34550 Hwy 43
Thomasville, AL 36784
(334) 636-4456
