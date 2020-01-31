A Celebration of Life for Mr. Roland Barber , 91 of Talladega, Alabama will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Homer Longoria , officiating. The family will receive friends at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 until time of the service. Roland was born on May 5, 1928 to Lilar Harper Barber and Andy Barber. Mr. Barber was a devout Christian and a faithful worshipper with Christian Assembly in Ohatchee. He loved his family. He also had a passion for gardening. Roland was known in the neighborhood for his beautiful garden. He was a friend to all and a stranger to none. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lilar Barber, a daughter and her husband, Patricia Sewell and Charles Sewell, a granddaughter, Frenchie Sewell, a great grandson, Tyler Sewell, two brothers, Ervin Barber and Dewey Barber, four sisters, Maria Bowen, Joy Bell Green, Mildred Barber and Vera Barber. Roland peacefully transitioned home Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama surrounded by the love of his family. Roland's precious memories will always be cherished in the heart of his wife of 65 years, Eloise Turner Barber, h is precious memories will also be cherished by his sons, Roland (Judy) Barber, Jr. David (Barbara) Barber, Paul (Lori)Barber, daughters, JoAnn (James) Johnson, Edna (David) Daniel, Terrie Barber, brother, Melvin Barber, sisters, Earline Vardaman and Betty Huckebe, along with 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren. The Pallbearer are: Tilton Sewell, Dallas Barber, Adam Barber, Luke Smith, Kevin Jarman and Hunter Jarman Roland will be truly missed by all who knew Him. Condolences may be expressed to the family at wrightsfuneralservice.com Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 31, 2020