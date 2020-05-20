Ronald Dean Lightsey
Ronald Dean Lightsey, 81, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by daughter Robbin Lynn Lightsey, parents Nathan and Jewel Lightsey, brother Tony Wayne Lightsey, and wife Pamela Hutchison Lightsey. He is survived by daughter Roma Lightsey (Dan Whitehouse) of Birmingham, Alabama. He is survived by former spouse and business partner Rexie A. Lightsey; sister Susan Garrison (Phil) of Decatur, Alabama; stepson Clay Talton (Joni) of Sylacauga, Alabama; and stepdaughter Bethany Talton of Nashville, Tennessee, and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was a member at Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in various volunteer roles. He was a long-time property developer and small business owner. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Comfort Keepers of Birmingham, and Coosa Valley Hospice for their care during the difficult pandemic. Special thanks to Dr. Steve Bowen. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Published in The Daily Home on May 20, 2020.
