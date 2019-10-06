Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald G. Williams. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald G. Williams, 54, of Talladega, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. Dr. Clyde Pettus will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Mr. Williams was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and worked as a Climber for Asplundh Tree Expert Company. He was an avid Alabama sports fan and loved NASCAR racing. His favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. He loved everybody and especially taking care of his mother.

Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his father, James Williams, and sisters, Judy Gann, Cathy Cooper, and Rebecca Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Davis Williams; mother, Dorothy Faye Williams; brothers, Danny (Becky) Williams, Larry (Lisa) Williams, Donald Williams, Michael (Regina) Williams, Stevie (Renea) Williams, and Scottie (Susie) Williams; sisters, Sandra Williams Hindman, Linda (Kenny) Robinson, Charlotte (David) Howard, Brenda Williams Sullivan, Jane Williams Wiseman, and Pamela Williams Buchanan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards funeral expenses. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

