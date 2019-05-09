A Memorial Service for Ronald Jean Barnette, 74, will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 2:30 pm, at Pope's Chapel Community Church, Wattsville, Alabama. Internment at Pope's Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Barnette, born December 30, 1944, passed from this earthly life, following a brief illness, on April 28, 2019, at home, under the care of Lakeside Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. Barnette and Jean Elnor Smith Barnette, and his brother, Jerry Boyd Barnette. He is survived by cousins, Bill Griffitt, James "Jimmy" W. Griffitt, Joe Griffitt, James Isbell, Jr., and Charles E. Smith; "special son" Devin Williams; friends, Lillie "Buntin" Daily, James Compton, Roy Elmore, James R. Rich, and Alice Sullivan.
Published in The Daily Home on May 9, 2019