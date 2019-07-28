Memorial service for Ronald Kidd, 62, will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Ronald (Ronnie) Tyrone Kidd passed away July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Gladys Kidd.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Kidd; son, Ronald Wallace of Talladega, Alabama; daughter, Tyiesha Grant of New York; brothers, Archie (Deneen) Kidd, Jr. and Gregory Moore; sisters, Gloria (Michael) Walters of Charlotte, North Carolina and Glenda (Clyde) Johnson of Hickory, North Carolina, three grand-children, two nieces, two nephews and a great niece.
Ronnie moved to New York City in 1984, where he worked and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brooklyn, New York after 31 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and had a passion for hosting block parties where he fed the entire block. Ronnie had a servant's heart, willing to help any and every one he encountered.
Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 28, 2019