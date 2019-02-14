Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rosa Ann Burdette, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Burdette will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Otis Graves will officiate the service. Rosa was a native of Germany but lived most of her life in Talladega. She retired from AIDB. Mrs. Burdette was Catholic by faith. She loved people and loved talking to people. She loved her animals and loved life. Her life was her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Rosa is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Allen (Al Beilfuss) from Talladega, AL; sons, Robert J. Burdette (Lisa) from New Albany, MS, and Roger D. Burdette (Lori) from Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Ashton Burdette and Nicholas Burdette. She is preceded in death by her husband, Army Staff Sargent Robert E. Burdette. Pallbearers will be Roger Burdette, Nicholas Burdette, Barney Gary, Chip Miller, Matt Storey, and Jeff Ellison. Online condolences may be offered at Rosa Ann Burdette, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Burdette will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Otis Graves will officiate the service. Rosa was a native of Germany but lived most of her life in Talladega. She retired from AIDB. Mrs. Burdette was Catholic by faith. She loved people and loved talking to people. She loved her animals and loved life. Her life was her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Rosa is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Allen (Al Beilfuss) from Talladega, AL; sons, Robert J. Burdette (Lisa) from New Albany, MS, and Roger D. Burdette (Lori) from Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Ashton Burdette and Nicholas Burdette. She is preceded in death by her husband, Army Staff Sargent Robert E. Burdette. Pallbearers will be Roger Burdette, Nicholas Burdette, Barney Gary, Chip Miller, Matt Storey, and Jeff Ellison. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services. Funeral Home Usrey Brown Funeral Service

516 East North Street

Talladega , AL 35161

(256) 362-2344 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close