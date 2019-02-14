Rosa Ann Burdette, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Burdette will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Otis Graves will officiate the service. Rosa was a native of Germany but lived most of her life in Talladega. She retired from AIDB. Mrs. Burdette was Catholic by faith. She loved people and loved talking to people. She loved her animals and loved life. Her life was her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Rosa is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Allen (Al Beilfuss) from Talladega, AL; sons, Robert J. Burdette (Lisa) from New Albany, MS, and Roger D. Burdette (Lori) from Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Ashton Burdette and Nicholas Burdette. She is preceded in death by her husband, Army Staff Sargent Robert E. Burdette. Pallbearers will be Roger Burdette, Nicholas Burdette, Barney Gary, Chip Miller, Matt Storey, and Jeff Ellison. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 14, 2019