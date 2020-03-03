Rosa Creel Cobb, a long-time resident of Talladega, AL, passed away peacefully at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL on February 28, 2020. Mrs. Cobb is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy L. Cobb of Sycamore; daughter, Leigh Anne Cobb Davis of Talladega; father, E.Q. Creel of Lincoln; mother, Susie Tibbs of Lincoln; brothers, Robert Creel of Lincoln and Ronnie Creel of Talladega; as well as sister, Ruth Hingle of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Joey Cobb and son, Grady Cobb of Sycamore; grandson, Hoyt Davis, III (Paige) and granddaughter, Catherine Davis (Travis); sisters, Roberta Bean, Patricia Cleveland, Rachel Abbott, Reba Jacks, Rita Patterson and Regina Cruise; brothers, Roy Creel and Raymond Creel and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cobb was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was retired from Alabama Industries for the Deaf and Blind where she was employed as a sewing machine operator. She loved sunshine, gardening, and her precious dog, Baby. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Rick Liner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hoyt Davis, III, Taylor Brown, Travis Gatlin, Judy Murner, Lisa Pilkington, and Michael Pilkington. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Armbrester and Ronald Cruise. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 3, 2020