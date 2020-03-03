Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Creel Cobb. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosa Creel Cobb, a long-time resident of Talladega, AL, passed away peacefully at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL on February 28, 2020. Mrs. Cobb is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy L. Cobb of Sycamore; daughter, Leigh Anne Cobb Davis of Talladega; father, E.Q. Creel of Lincoln; mother, Susie Tibbs of Lincoln; brothers, Robert Creel of Lincoln and Ronnie Creel of Talladega; as well as sister, Ruth Hingle of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Joey Cobb and son, Grady Cobb of Sycamore; grandson, Hoyt Davis, III (Paige) and granddaughter, Catherine Davis (Travis); sisters, Roberta Bean, Patricia Cleveland, Rachel Abbott, Reba Jacks, Rita Patterson and Regina Cruise; brothers, Roy Creel and Raymond Creel and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cobb was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was retired from Alabama Industries for the Deaf and Blind where she was employed as a sewing machine operator. She loved sunshine, gardening, and her precious dog, Baby. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Rick Liner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hoyt Davis, III, Taylor Brown, Travis Gatlin, Judy Murner, Lisa Pilkington, and Michael Pilkington. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Armbrester and Ronald Cruise. Online memorials may be made at Rosa Creel Cobb, a long-time resident of Talladega, AL, passed away peacefully at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL on February 28, 2020. Mrs. Cobb is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy L. Cobb of Sycamore; daughter, Leigh Anne Cobb Davis of Talladega; father, E.Q. Creel of Lincoln; mother, Susie Tibbs of Lincoln; brothers, Robert Creel of Lincoln and Ronnie Creel of Talladega; as well as sister, Ruth Hingle of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Joey Cobb and son, Grady Cobb of Sycamore; grandson, Hoyt Davis, III (Paige) and granddaughter, Catherine Davis (Travis); sisters, Roberta Bean, Patricia Cleveland, Rachel Abbott, Reba Jacks, Rita Patterson and Regina Cruise; brothers, Roy Creel and Raymond Creel and several beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cobb was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was retired from Alabama Industries for the Deaf and Blind where she was employed as a sewing machine operator. She loved sunshine, gardening, and her precious dog, Baby. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Rick Liner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hoyt Davis, III, Taylor Brown, Travis Gatlin, Judy Murner, Lisa Pilkington, and Michael Pilkington. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Armbrester and Ronald Cruise. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close