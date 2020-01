Roy Tillman Findley, age 92, of Greensboro, AL died January 29, 2020 at Southland Nursing Home in Marion, AL. A memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greensboro Baptist Church with Rev. Dee McGuire officiating. A private burial will be held in Graham Memorial Cemetery in Reform, AL with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Crowder Findley; daughter, Deborah Irene Findley; his parents; brother, Fred Findley and sister, Rosa Simpson. Survivors include daughters, Karla Findley Isbell (Jackie) and Sally Findley McGuire (Dee); brother, Bruce Findley; sister, Rebecca Findley McAteer (Bill); five grandchildren, Ashley Delaney (Shawn), Josh Isbell (Karen), Justin McGuire (Sara), Meaghan Weir (Andrew) and Caitlin Cleary (Will) and 12 great-grandchildren. Roy was born August 22, 1927 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Tillman David Findley and Virgie Holliman Findley. He was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church, a retired minister of music and a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Music Ministry, Greensboro Baptist Church, 908 Main Street, Greensboro, AL 36744.