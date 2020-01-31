Roy Tillman Findley, age 92, of Greensboro, AL died January 29, 2020 at Southland Nursing Home in Marion, AL. A memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Greensboro Baptist Church with Rev. Dee McGuire officiating. A private burial will be held in Graham Memorial Cemetery in Reform, AL with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Crowder Findley; daughter, Deborah Irene Findley; his parents; brother, Fred Findley and sister, Rosa Simpson. Survivors include daughters, Karla Findley Isbell (Jackie) and Sally Findley McGuire (Dee); brother, Bruce Findley; sister, Rebecca Findley McAteer (Bill); five grandchildren, Ashley Delaney (Shawn), Josh Isbell (Karen), Justin McGuire (Sara), Meaghan Weir (Andrew) and Caitlin Cleary (Will) and 12 great-grandchildren. Roy was born August 22, 1927 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Tillman David Findley and Virgie Holliman Findley. He was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church, a retired minister of music and a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Music Ministry, Greensboro Baptist Church, 908 Main Street, Greensboro, AL 36744.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 31, 2020