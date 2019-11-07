Roy "Sonny" Tucker, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral service for Sonny will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Munford Church of Christ with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the church. Shane Clark and Cliff Goodwin will officiate the service. Sonny was a Native of Fayette, Al and has been a resident of Munford, Al since 1996. He was a member of Munford Church of Christ. Sonny regularly ate at Jacks and had his own table. He also loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Sonny is survived by his children, Chad Allen Tucker (Kayla), Mary Crystal Tucker, Mark Allen Tucker, Eric Lee Tucker; four grandchildren, Payton Tucker, Jase Tucker, Christian Brantley, Kooper Brantley; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sue Tucker; parents, John and Addie Tucker; two sisters, Mary Ruth McCluskey, Nancy McEachern; three brothers, Coy Tucker, Rayburn Tucker, and Fred Tucker. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 7, 2019