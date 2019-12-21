The Daily Home

Ruby Joyce Conner

Obituary
Mrs. Ruby Joyce Conner, 69, of Talladega, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Her family will receive friends at Talladega Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Roger Hayes and Rev. Wes Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Conner was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. She was Pentecostal by faith and was a former member of Chandler Springs Church of God. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Conner; her parents, Billy Edwards and Catherine Highfield; brothers, Gus Edwards and Joe Edwards. Mrs. Conner is survived by her daughter, Cherry (Tim) Burk; sisters, Shirley (Elbert) Pettus and Lavenia Otwell; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Goodwin and Brittany (Chase) Bowerman; great grandchildren, Bryson Burk, Grayson Goodwin, Caroline Goodwin, Sutton Goodwin, and Killian Bowerman; as well as a host of other friends and family. Pallbearers will be Timmy Edwards, Harvey Bowlin, Jr. Phillip Bowlin, Wes Bowlin, Trey Caldwell, and Averi Goodwin. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 21, 2019
