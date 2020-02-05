Funeral Service for Rudolph "Rudy" Caddell, age 84, was held Tuesday, February 4, at 11:00a.m. from the chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment was at Vincent City Cemetery. Mr. Caddell passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Georgie Caddell; brother, Bennie Leo Caddell; and daughter Tracy Lynn Caddell. He is survived by his loving wife, Alta Jane Hoagland Caddell; son, Richard Rudolph Caddell; sister, Jeanette C. Raley (Eddie); grandchildren, Ashton, Kade, Meagan, Alex; great-grandchildren, Greyston, Amery; 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 5, 2020