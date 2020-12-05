Homegoing Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. Rufus Pope, 84, of Talladega, Alabama will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lawler Cemetery in Winterboro, Alabama with Pastor Clarence Henderson Officiating and Rev. Jimmy Huggins Eulogist. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Pope on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. Mr. Rufus Pope was born on December 20, 1935 to the late Walter Miller and Celia Pope Jones in Talladega, Alabama. At an early age, Rufus united with Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. During his youth, Rufus attended Westside school in Talladega, Alabama. After completion of school, Rufus dedicated his services to his country by serving in the U.S Army from August 1953 through October 1954 as a sharpshooter in the Korean War where he later received an honorable discharge. Along life's path upon returning home from the U.S. Army, Rufus met and married his soulmate of 52 years, Mrs. Joyce Pope. Rufus was a self-employed brick, block, and concrete mason for many years and was well known by many. Rufus was an outgoing free-spirited person who was loved by everyone he encountered. He was a pillar of his community and well- known for helping and advising nearly everyone who needed it. He was also a father figure to many and a friend to all who knew him. On November 27, 2020 Rufus answered his Master's call and journeyed home free from all the pain and sins of this world to enjoy an eternal life of peace, love, and salvation. Rufus was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Preceding Rufus in death are: his parents, Walter Miller and Celia Pope Jones, five brothers, Joseph Lawson, Deyampert Pope Sr., Lawrence Curtis Jones, Harvey Miller Sr., and Otis Jones; one sister, Josephine Watts; one son, Lionel Pope; and one grandson, Aldrick Garrett Pope. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 52 years; Joyce Pope of Talladega, Alabama; four sons, Ronnie (Vivian) Scott, Roman Pope, Bertis (Mattie) Pope, and Marshall (Lori) Pope; four daughters, Gloria Beaty, Brenda Sullivan, Neicey Scott and Annie Mae McClellan; seven special kids, Tori Scott, David Scott, Wayne Scott, Debra Scott, Nadine Scott, Tan Scott, and Kathy Scott; one brother, Charles Jones; four sisters, Mildred (Calvin) Jones, Minnie (Johnny Frank) Beavers, Carrie Smith, Tommy L. (Joseph) Ross and Nancy Rowland; Twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Talladega Sheffton M Goodson 256.480.3177

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store