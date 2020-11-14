1/1
Ruth C. Johnson
Ruth C. Johnson, 92, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Eva Harmon Hale, sister, Georgia Ford, brother, Thomas Hale, Jr., brother, Clyde Hale, brother, James Hale, and son, Gregory Hughes. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Willie Johnson; daughter, Lisha Kidd; adopted son & daughter, Keith and Margaret Williams; three grandchildren, Monica Hughes, Rachel Kidd, Yvette Kidd; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert Hale; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sylacauga. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Covina Hills, in Covina, CA. Mrs. Johnson attended and graduated from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL. and later received her RN degree from Pepperdine University in California. She began her career in nursing working at Sylacauga Hospital, after that she worked at Long Beach Naval Hospital as a school nurse retiring from nursing in 1985 Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
