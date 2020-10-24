Graveside service for Ruth Chandler Whitley, age 72 of Sylacauga, will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel from 10 to 11 am. Ms. Whitley passed away October 23, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray V. Chandler; second husband, Thomas "Mike" Whitley; father, William Clinton Cast; mother, Essie Mae Cast; brother, Gene Cast; and sister, Sylvia Shellnut. Ruth was retired as a DHR supervisor with Talladega County and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sylacauga. She is survived by her step-sons, Jeff Chandler (Bonnie), Matthew Whitley (Amy), and William Whitley (Lindsey); step-daughter, Emily Oliver (Matthew); sister Loraine Lee; grandchildren, Tyler Braden (Julie), Adam Chandler (Hannah), Evan Chandler, David Chandler (Amy), Cheree Gill (Jeff), Felicia Chandler, and Marla Smith (Sam); nephews, Randy Shellnut (Tammy) and Bill Green (Kim); sister-in-law Kathleen Boockholdt; and special family friend, Teresa Klavenga. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray V. Chandler; second husband, Thomas "Mike" Whitley; father, William Clinton Cast; mother, Essie Mae Cast; brother, Gene Cast; and sister, Sylvia Shellnut. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.