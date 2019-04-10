Ruth Evelyn Barron, age 92, of Sylacauga, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She is survived by her son, Bill Barron (Sue), daughter, Faye Huddleston (Jim), sister, Frankie Raughton, grandchildren; Dana Uptain (Steve), David Barron (Julie), Jullian Crownover (Clay), and Don Huddlston (Jamie), and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Bill" Barron, brother, Virgil Williams, and sisters, Ellawene Nelson and Ila Von Barron. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery at 2pm, with a visitation from 12pm until 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Rev. Larry Morrison and Rev. Mark McCaleb to officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to Direct.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 10, 2019