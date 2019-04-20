Ruth Evelyn Bryant age 95 of Sylacauga passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Goodwater Health Care. Services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00-12:00 prior to the Service. Mrs. Bryant is survived by her son, James Cleveland Bryant (Betty A.) of Sylacauga; Daughters, Gloria Jean Hurley of Talladega and Judy B. Williams of Sylacauga; Sister, Frances Foster (Emery) of Dothan; (10) Grandchildren, (20) Great Grandchildren and (23) Great Great Grandchildren. Mrs. Bryant is preceded in death by her husband Cleveland Bryant. She was a member of Weogufka Family Worship Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the Services
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Evelyn Bryant.
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
(256) 245-4361
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 20, 2019