Funeral service for Ruth Faye Honeycutt, age 67, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM at the funeral home.
She passed away February 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Bonnie Usrey Honeycutt Jones, father: Issac Edward Honeycutt and friend: Delene Patterson.
Survivors are her brothers: Gene Honeycutt (Linda), Jerry Honeycutt (Patricia), sister: Teresa Plier, nieces and nephews: Tony Honeycutt (Stephanie), Brody Honeycutt, Jessica Honeycutt Seales (Todd), Tim Plier (Rhonda), Todd Plier, numerous great nieces and nephews and best friends: Cindy Patterson and Deleia and Lynn Patterson and Morgan who affectionately called her momma Ruth.
Pallbearers will be nephews
The family would like to thank all the nurses and caregivers that took care of her.
