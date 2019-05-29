Ruth Goswick Cast, of Sylacauga, passed away May 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert William Goswick Sr., parents, Beulah and Leon O. Jones, son, Robert William Goswick Jr., brothers, Ernest Jones, Winton L. Jones, and Earl B. Jones, sisters, Annie Faye Krohn and Mary Lee Piechowski. She is survived by her daughters, Marie C. Meads (Milton), and Glenda G. Phillips (Gregory), grandchildren, Kyle Campbell, Dana Jackson (Rusty), and Robert W. Goswick III (Kerstin), and great grandchildren, Melanee Campbell, Naomi Campbell, Sierra Jackson, Isaac Goswick, and Lincoln Goswick. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2pm, with a visitation from 1pm until 2pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2019