Ruth Merkel Cather was born March 9, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frank Parker Cather; daughter, Bebe C. MacDougall; parents, Will W. and Julia Niven Merkel; brother, Bill Merkel and sisters, Mary M. Barrow, Myrtice M. Dobler and Julia M. Stewart. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Cather Hackett and husband Charles Hackett; grandchildren, Gary Thorne, Britney T. Vogel, Catherine Hackett and Georgie Grace (G.G.) Hackett; great-granddaughter, Abby Vogel; brother, Don Merkel and his wife, Irene. After attending Gannts Quarry for her elementary education she graduated from B.B. Comer Memorial High School in 1944 where she was honored as the class valedictorian. After graduation, Ruth was employed by the City Finance Company and later as a teller for City National Bank. Mrs. Cather was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga where she was a member of the DeeDee Craddock Sunday School Class. She served faithfully for many years on the Administrative Board. Mrs. Cather was a past president of the church's United Methodist Women, where she was a circle leader and shared her talents as flower chairman for over 25 years. She taught children's Sunday school classes as well as Vacation Bible School. During her life Mrs. Cather was involved with numerous civic organizations. She was a devoted mother who volunteered countless hours to committees and served as PTA president for local schools. Generous with her time and talents she worked with band boosters, girl scouts and enjoyed membership in various local clubs. She met every challenge in life with indelible grace, determination and a strong Christian faith. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Marble City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 105 E. Spring St., Sylacauga, AL 35150 or the B.B. Comer Memorial Library Foundation, 314 North Broadway Ave., Sylacauga, AL 35150. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 5, 2019