- S A "Sap" Parton, 88, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Funeral service for Mr. Parton will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stockdale Baptist Church with visitation prior from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Kevin Jones officiating. Interment will be at Stockdale Baptist Cemetery. S A Parton (SAP), or some knew him as (Littlen), was born and spent most of his 88 years in various places in Talladega County. He and his wife, Emmer Jean, did move to Jackson, Tennessee in the early 1980's for a few years where they both worked for Tennessee Textiles. SAP spent most of his life working in the textile industry as a millwright and a shift supervisor. He married Emmer Jean Gaither on March 31, 1950. He and Emmer are survived by their four children; Sandra Pope, Gloria Bannister (Danny), Patsy Holt (Donnie) Tony Parton (Jan); sister, Hazel Lybrand; brothers, Jim Parton; Norman Parton and Cecil Parton; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. He was a member and deacon at Stockdale Baptist Church. SAP loved his Lord, his church and his family & friends with a passion that cannot be expressed in words. SAP was an avid and successful bowler for many years. He also loved to hunt, fish, go camping and spend time with his family and friends outdoors. He loved Alabama football and Nascar Racing. His favorites were most Fords, Wood Brother's Racing, Bill Elliott and then Chase Elliott. To mention any of his family members always brought about a big smile and a very proud response of his love and devotion. He always greeted everyone with a smile, a hug or a handshake and a genuine concern about whoever he was greeting at that time. His devotion to the Lord was forever and always present. He lived his life trying his best to emulate the actions of what the bible teaches all Christians to do. SAP leaves behind a large group of family and friends that will miss him dearly but we all know that he is now enjoying a family reunion in heaven with a much larger family than the one that is left here on earth. RIP Seigford Alton Parton. Pallbearers will be Jeromy Gaither, Russ Parton, Mike Parton, Lance Weldon, Steve Weldon, Benny Jones, Homer Parton, and Ralph Haywood. Honorary pallbearers are deacons of Stockdale Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Stockdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
