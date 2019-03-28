Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Lee Higgins Byers. View Sign

Home going celebration for Mrs. Sadie Lee Higgins Byers, 85, will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Ragland. Reverend Thomas Kelley is the pastor. Reverend Stephen C. Hudson is the eulogist. Interment will take place in the Morning Star Cemetery, Ragland. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. Sadie Lee Higgins Byers was born in St. Clair County, Alabama on December 7, 1933 to the late Reverend Jesse E. Higgins and the late Geneva Byers Higgins. Sadie departed this earthly life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by her daughters and nurses. She confessed Christ early in life at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Reverend J. H. Chambers. Sadie grew up in the church and dedicated her life to serving others by teaching, playing the piano and organ for various churches and giving music lessons to some of her students and colleagues. In 2002, she moved to Huntsville, Alabama joined the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor O. Wendell Davis. She was an active member until her health began to fail in July of 2018. Sadie's education began at Newtown School in Ragland, Alabama. However, Newtown School was not accredited at the time she was there, and she wanted to go to college and become a teacher. When Sadie reached the 9th grade, she attended Snow Hill Institute in Pine Apple, Alabama. Snow Hill was an accredited school for African Americans that planned to attend college. After graduating from Snow Hill Institute in 1951, she then went to Alabama State Teacher's College (now Alabama State University) to pursue her degree in education. Sadie was a Music major and an English minor. While at Alabama State Teacher's College she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was the dean of pledges until she graduated. She graduated from Alabama State Teacher's College in 1955. After graduating from Alabama State Teacher's College in May 1955, she then spent the summer of 1955 at the finishing school for teachers in Montgomery, Alabama. The finishing school taught teachers how to teach. Once she finished there, she then began her teaching career. Her first job was in Demopolis, Alabama at Marengo County Training School. She taught music and was the choir director. She then taught in Birmingham City Schools and from there to St. Clair County Training School where she taught English and was the choir director, and lastly the St. Clair County Board of Education. Sadie retired from the St. Clair County Board of Education where she was a teacher at Ragland School. Sadie was preceded in death by her parents. Sadie leaves her legacy and fond memories to cherish to: two daughters, Saundra Glover and Consuelo Fitzpatrick of Madison, Alabama; two grandchildren, Jessica Glover and Jamal Glover (Alexis Lovelady) of Madison, Alabama; six great grandchildren, Jaida Glover, Jordyn Carter, Javion Glover, Jamarlo Glover, Jesiah Glover (The Little Fat One) and Jaden Ford all of Madison, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit Home going celebration for Mrs. Sadie Lee Higgins Byers, 85, will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Ragland. Reverend Thomas Kelley is the pastor. Reverend Stephen C. Hudson is the eulogist. Interment will take place in the Morning Star Cemetery, Ragland. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. Sadie Lee Higgins Byers was born in St. Clair County, Alabama on December 7, 1933 to the late Reverend Jesse E. Higgins and the late Geneva Byers Higgins. Sadie departed this earthly life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by her daughters and nurses. She confessed Christ early in life at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Reverend J. H. Chambers. Sadie grew up in the church and dedicated her life to serving others by teaching, playing the piano and organ for various churches and giving music lessons to some of her students and colleagues. In 2002, she moved to Huntsville, Alabama joined the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor O. Wendell Davis. She was an active member until her health began to fail in July of 2018. Sadie's education began at Newtown School in Ragland, Alabama. However, Newtown School was not accredited at the time she was there, and she wanted to go to college and become a teacher. When Sadie reached the 9th grade, she attended Snow Hill Institute in Pine Apple, Alabama. Snow Hill was an accredited school for African Americans that planned to attend college. After graduating from Snow Hill Institute in 1951, she then went to Alabama State Teacher's College (now Alabama State University) to pursue her degree in education. Sadie was a Music major and an English minor. While at Alabama State Teacher's College she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was the dean of pledges until she graduated. She graduated from Alabama State Teacher's College in 1955. After graduating from Alabama State Teacher's College in May 1955, she then spent the summer of 1955 at the finishing school for teachers in Montgomery, Alabama. The finishing school taught teachers how to teach. Once she finished there, she then began her teaching career. Her first job was in Demopolis, Alabama at Marengo County Training School. She taught music and was the choir director. She then taught in Birmingham City Schools and from there to St. Clair County Training School where she taught English and was the choir director, and lastly the St. Clair County Board of Education. Sadie retired from the St. Clair County Board of Education where she was a teacher at Ragland School. Sadie was preceded in death by her parents. Sadie leaves her legacy and fond memories to cherish to: two daughters, Saundra Glover and Consuelo Fitzpatrick of Madison, Alabama; two grandchildren, Jessica Glover and Jamal Glover (Alexis Lovelady) of Madison, Alabama; six great grandchildren, Jaida Glover, Jordyn Carter, Javion Glover, Jamarlo Glover, Jesiah Glover (The Little Fat One) and Jaden Ford all of Madison, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services. Funeral Home Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary

1702 Battle Street West

Talladega , AL 35161

(256) 362-1041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close