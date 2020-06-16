Funeral services for Mrs. Sally C. Davies 88 of Pensacola Fl. will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with Korey Burel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 Prior to services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Davies was a longtime resident of Talladega until recent years due to health, and was also a long time member of Bemiston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davies passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in Pensacola Fl. Mrs. Davies was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Mary McLemore Cornett.12 brothers and sisters: Troy, Lawrence ,Walter ,Johny, Vernon, Leonard, Fred, Bill, Bob, Birdie, Georgie, and Hattie.
She is survived by: son Robert T. Davies, daughter Pamela Gervais( Armand) and 3 grandsons: Michael, Kevin, and Patrick. 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granchild.
Pallbearers will be: Robert T. Davies, Armand Gervais, Michael Gervais, Kevin Gervais,and Patrick Gervais.
Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
Mrs. Davies was a longtime resident of Talladega until recent years due to health, and was also a long time member of Bemiston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davies passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in Pensacola Fl. Mrs. Davies was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Mary McLemore Cornett.12 brothers and sisters: Troy, Lawrence ,Walter ,Johny, Vernon, Leonard, Fred, Bill, Bob, Birdie, Georgie, and Hattie.
She is survived by: son Robert T. Davies, daughter Pamela Gervais( Armand) and 3 grandsons: Michael, Kevin, and Patrick. 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granchild.
Pallbearers will be: Robert T. Davies, Armand Gervais, Michael Gervais, Kevin Gervais,and Patrick Gervais.
Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 16, 2020.