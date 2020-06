Funeral services for Mrs. Sally C. Davies 88 of Pensacola Fl. will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with Korey Burel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 Prior to services at the funeral home.Mrs. Davies was a longtime resident of Talladega until recent years due to health, and was also a long time member of Bemiston Baptist Church.Mrs. Davies passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in Pensacola Fl. Mrs. Davies was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Mary McLemore Cornett.12 brothers and sisters: Troy, Lawrence ,Walter ,Johny, Vernon, Leonard, Fred, Bill, Bob, Birdie, Georgie, and Hattie.She is survived by: son Robert T. Davies, daughter Pamela Gervais( Armand) and 3 grandsons: Michael, Kevin, and Patrick. 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granchild.Pallbearers will be: Robert T. Davies, Armand Gervais, Michael Gervais, Kevin Gervais,and Patrick Gervais.Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.