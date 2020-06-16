Sally C. Davies
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Mrs. Sally C. Davies 88 of Pensacola Fl. will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with Korey Burel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 Prior to services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Davies was a longtime resident of Talladega until recent years due to health, and was also a long time member of Bemiston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Davies passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in Pensacola Fl. Mrs. Davies was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Mary McLemore Cornett.12 brothers and sisters: Troy, Lawrence ,Walter ,Johny, Vernon, Leonard, Fred, Bill, Bob, Birdie, Georgie, and Hattie.
She is survived by: son Robert T. Davies, daughter Pamela Gervais( Armand) and 3 grandsons: Michael, Kevin, and Patrick. 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Granchild.
Pallbearers will be: Robert T. Davies, Armand Gervais, Michael Gervais, Kevin Gervais,and Patrick Gervais.
Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directing services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved