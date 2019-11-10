Ms. Sally Mae Knight, 84, of Talladega, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Ms. Knight was Baptist by faith and lived all of her life in Alabama. She loved to fish, eat watermelon, have her hair done, and cook-especially turtle soup, and occasionally enjoyed a cold beer. She also loved planting flowers, tending her yard, and watching the hummingbirds. Several years in a row, Ms. Knight won a certificate for the Prettiest Yard in Curry Court. Ms. Knight is preceded in death by her daughters, Pamela Elrod and Sondra Orender. She is survived by her sister, Joe Ann Grosvenor. Talladega Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.