Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Slater Childs. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church Pell City , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sally Slater Childs passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019. She was 92. Sally is survived by her three sisters; Patricia Slater, of Naples, FL, Nancy Larkin, of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Sharon Stitely, also of Altamonte Springs; her four children; Janet Childs Gallagher, of Bradenton, FL, Mark Childs, of Marietta, GA, Paul Childs, of Fairhope, AL, and Peter Childs, of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Born Sarah Ann Slater on November 15, 1927 in DeLand, FL, Sally graduated from Broward County High School in 1945. She attended Florida State University as a Music major, having learned to play piano and organ at an early age. She served on numerous church choirs as both organist and vocalist, and she and her husband Walter were founding members of St. Simon Peter Episcopal church in Pell City, Alabama. Sally was also an active member of St. Timothy Karing Krafters group in The Villages, FL and active in the Kiwanis Club as well as a volunteer for Mitchel County NC Hospice while in Black Mountain, NC. Dearly loved by all who knew or met her, Sally's beautiful smile and gracious presence will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church, in Pell City, AL. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends of Sally make a donation to in her name. Mrs. Sally Slater Childs passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019. She was 92. Sally is survived by her three sisters; Patricia Slater, of Naples, FL, Nancy Larkin, of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Sharon Stitely, also of Altamonte Springs; her four children; Janet Childs Gallagher, of Bradenton, FL, Mark Childs, of Marietta, GA, Paul Childs, of Fairhope, AL, and Peter Childs, of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Born Sarah Ann Slater on November 15, 1927 in DeLand, FL, Sally graduated from Broward County High School in 1945. She attended Florida State University as a Music major, having learned to play piano and organ at an early age. She served on numerous church choirs as both organist and vocalist, and she and her husband Walter were founding members of St. Simon Peter Episcopal church in Pell City, Alabama. Sally was also an active member of St. Timothy Karing Krafters group in The Villages, FL and active in the Kiwanis Club as well as a volunteer for Mitchel County NC Hospice while in Black Mountain, NC. Dearly loved by all who knew or met her, Sally's beautiful smile and gracious presence will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church, in Pell City, AL. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends of Sally make a donation to in her name. Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.