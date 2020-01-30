Mrs. Sally Slater Childs passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019. She was 92. Sally is survived by her three sisters; Patricia Slater, of Naples, FL, Nancy Larkin, of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Sharon Stitely, also of Altamonte Springs; her four children; Janet Childs Gallagher, of Bradenton, FL, Mark Childs, of Marietta, GA, Paul Childs, of Fairhope, AL, and Peter Childs, of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Born Sarah Ann Slater on November 15, 1927 in DeLand, FL, Sally graduated from Broward County High School in 1945. She attended Florida State University as a Music major, having learned to play piano and organ at an early age. She served on numerous church choirs as both organist and vocalist, and she and her husband Walter were founding members of St. Simon Peter Episcopal church in Pell City, Alabama. Sally was also an active member of St. Timothy Karing Krafters group in The Villages, FL and active in the Kiwanis Club as well as a volunteer for Mitchel County NC Hospice while in Black Mountain, NC. Dearly loved by all who knew or met her, Sally's beautiful smile and gracious presence will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church, in Pell City, AL. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends of Sally make a donation to in her name.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 30, 2020