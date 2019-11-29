Mr. Sam "Dixon" Walker, 85, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Walker was a lifelong resident of Talladega. From 1969-1981, he owned and operated Walker's Standard Service Station on East Street in Talladega. He also worked for 17 years at Wehadkee Yarn Mills. Mr. Walker loved Auburn football and Nascar racing. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was very patriotic and an avid supporter of the NRA. Mr. Walker will also be remembered for the many stories he liked to tell as well as his wonderful sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewis Walker; father, Lewis Bartow Walker; mother, Emma Silas Walker; sister, Mable Walker Russell; and son-in-law, Wayne Trammell. Mr. Walker is survived by his sons, Samuel D. Walker, and wife, Kristel, and Joel Craig Cook; daughters, Cheryl Walker McGougin, and husband, Buddy, and Judy Trammell; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and special friend, Betty Jo Womack. Pallbearers will be Blake Cook, Adam McGougin, Jason Falkner, Nate Walker, Todd Cook, and Jeremiah McGougin. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 29, 2019