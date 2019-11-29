Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Sam "Dixon" Walker. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Sam "Dixon" Walker, 85, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Walker was a lifelong resident of Talladega. From 1969-1981, he owned and operated Walker's Standard Service Station on East Street in Talladega. He also worked for 17 years at Wehadkee Yarn Mills. Mr. Walker loved Auburn football and Nascar racing. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was very patriotic and an avid supporter of the NRA. Mr. Walker will also be remembered for the many stories he liked to tell as well as his wonderful sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewis Walker; father, Lewis Bartow Walker; mother, Emma Silas Walker; sister, Mable Walker Russell; and son-in-law, Wayne Trammell. Mr. Walker is survived by his sons, Samuel D. Walker, and wife, Kristel, and Joel Craig Cook; daughters, Cheryl Walker McGougin, and husband, Buddy, and Judy Trammell; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and special friend, Betty Jo Womack. Pallbearers will be Blake Cook, Adam McGougin, Jason Falkner, Nate Walker, Todd Cook, and Jeremiah McGougin. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Mr. Sam "Dixon" Walker, 85, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Walker was a lifelong resident of Talladega. From 1969-1981, he owned and operated Walker's Standard Service Station on East Street in Talladega. He also worked for 17 years at Wehadkee Yarn Mills. Mr. Walker loved Auburn football and Nascar racing. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was very patriotic and an avid supporter of the NRA. Mr. Walker will also be remembered for the many stories he liked to tell as well as his wonderful sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewis Walker; father, Lewis Bartow Walker; mother, Emma Silas Walker; sister, Mable Walker Russell; and son-in-law, Wayne Trammell. Mr. Walker is survived by his sons, Samuel D. Walker, and wife, Kristel, and Joel Craig Cook; daughters, Cheryl Walker McGougin, and husband, Buddy, and Judy Trammell; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and special friend, Betty Jo Womack. Pallbearers will be Blake Cook, Adam McGougin, Jason Falkner, Nate Walker, Todd Cook, and Jeremiah McGougin. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close