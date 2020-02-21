Celebration of life for Sammie Lee Oliver, 80, will be held on Saturday, February 22, at Hollins Baptist Church, Hollins, AL at 11:00 AM. Rev. Alfred Williams, officiating. Burial will be held at Hollins Church Cemetery, Hollins, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Mr. Oliver passed away peacefully on his 80th Birthday, February 15, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories ten children, Brenda Lee Wilson, Robert (Marie) Fuller, Cynthia Oliver Nalls, Jeffery Swain, Patrice Juluke, Sandra (Frank) Oliver Clark, Samuel Scott, Kimberly (Kenneth) Williams, Gregory Monroe, and Breanee Monroe; one sister, Deloris Haskin; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 21, 2020