Sammy Claude Machen
1948 - 2020
Mr. Sammy Claude Machen, 72, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born on September 13, 1948 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Thomas Nathaniel Machen, Sr. and Ruby Lee Mims Machen. Mr. Machen was a retired Millwright from Anniston Army Depot and believed in a strong work ethic. He enjoyed the simple things in life, telling stories to his grandchildren, and loved his family dearly. Mr. Machen had a passion for cattle farming and tinkering with his brother, Tommy. He also enjoyed night fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda A. Machen; sons, Danny Machen, Steven Machen, Shane Machen, and Sean Machen; grandchildren, Danny Machen, Jr., Shandanay Machen, Tyler Machen, Ashley Machen, Colton Machen, Jonathan Machen, Connor Machen, Lexi Serio, Landon Machen, Karlee Machen, Caden Machen, Rance Machen, and Haigan Machen; great-grandchild, Easton Machen; nieces, Pam Machen, Diana Boddie (Larry), and Tommie Caldwell (Evan); great niece, Alyson Foshee, and great nephews, Brian Foshee (Tammy) and Brandon Foshee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Nathaniel Machen, Jr. The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
