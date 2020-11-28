1/
Mrs. Sandra Coleman Lewis
Sandra Coleman Lewis passed away in Sylacauga, Alabama on November 22, 2020 at the age of 72.
Sandra was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Ray Aubrey and Cora Jean Clecker Coleman. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ray Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, William R. (Bill) Lewis, Jr.; son, Stephan Ray Lewis (Melissa); sister, Janice Reams; granddaughter, Sara Alesandra (Ally) Lewis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Sandra was a longtime co-owner of Coleman Cleaners in Sylacauga and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Sylacauga or the American Cancer Society.
No services are scheduled at this time, but a private family service will be held at a later date.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
