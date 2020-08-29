1/1
Sandra Kay Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Franklin, 73, of Talladega passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Citizens Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Franklin had lived most of her life in Talladega Alabama and was Pentacostal by faith. She was a member of Taylors Grove Congregational Holiness Church. She was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her parents, "Cap" and Mattie Matson; two daughters: April Stanford and Angie Matson; one son, Shane Matson ; two brothers, Othie Matson and Charles Matson; and her sister, Mary Ann Denny. Mrs. Franklin is survived by her husband, David Franklin; son, David L. Franklin; two daughters, Melinda Snead and Minnie Price; two sisters, Gail Pilkington and Margaret Goodwin; grandchildren: Tiffany (T.J.) Gallahair, CJ (McKayla) Thrower, Patrick Hutton, Cory Hutton, Carlos Guzman, Gage Watts; and great grandchildren: Kaytlen Guzman, Harper Gallahair, Jax Gallahair, Paisley Thrower, Scarlet Thrower, Zachary Hutton and Alexis Hutton. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Talladega Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hill Crest Cemetery, Munford, Alabama. Pallbearers will be: Aaron Smith, Gage Watts, Patrick Hutton, Cory Hutton, Waylon Lett, Wade Lett, Wyatt Lett, and Brent Pilkington. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved