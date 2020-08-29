Sandra Kay Franklin, 73, of Talladega passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Citizens Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Franklin had lived most of her life in Talladega Alabama and was Pentacostal by faith. She was a member of Taylors Grove Congregational Holiness Church. She was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her parents, "Cap" and Mattie Matson; two daughters: April Stanford and Angie Matson; one son, Shane Matson ; two brothers, Othie Matson and Charles Matson; and her sister, Mary Ann Denny. Mrs. Franklin is survived by her husband, David Franklin; son, David L. Franklin; two daughters, Melinda Snead and Minnie Price; two sisters, Gail Pilkington and Margaret Goodwin; grandchildren: Tiffany (T.J.) Gallahair, CJ (McKayla) Thrower, Patrick Hutton, Cory Hutton, Carlos Guzman, Gage Watts; and great grandchildren: Kaytlen Guzman, Harper Gallahair, Jax Gallahair, Paisley Thrower, Scarlet Thrower, Zachary Hutton and Alexis Hutton. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Talladega Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hill Crest Cemetery, Munford, Alabama. Pallbearers will be: Aaron Smith, Gage Watts, Patrick Hutton, Cory Hutton, Waylon Lett, Wade Lett, Wyatt Lett, and Brent Pilkington. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

