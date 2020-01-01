Mrs. Sara Ann Ray, 84, passed away at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019. Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Chapel. Rev. Greg Tankersley will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Ray was originally from St. Clair County and has lived the last 74 years in Talladega. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Brecon Baptist Church. She loved tending to her flower garden. Mrs. Ray is preceded in death by her husband, George Ray; parents, Henry and Margie Smith; sisters, Kathleen Selby, Kate Limbaugh, Marguerite Webster, Lola Barber, and Mary Osteen. She is survived by her son, Benny Ray; and sister, Pat (Alton) Bates; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brecon Baptist Church. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 1, 2020