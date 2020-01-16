Mrs. Sara Jane Hubbard Goocher, age 93 a resident of Auburndale went home to be with the Lord Thurs day, January 9, 2020 in Lakeland. Mrs. Goocher was born April 21, 1926 in Alpine, Alabama to Henry Austin and Jennie Brince (Glenn) Hubbard. Sara graduated from Winterboro High School near Talladega. She wanted to continue her education in nursing but due to the war nursing school was full, so they asked her to teach grammar school. After the war Sara was able to go and graduate from Sylacauga College School of Nursing in Alabama. Aunt Sara moved from Talladega to Auburndale 5 years ago to live with her nephew & guardian J. Bryan & Mary Singletary. She enjoyed many trips each year to visit her home church in Talladega. Also, visiting friends she worked with in nursing, a host of nieces & nephews from Georgia, Alabama, Florida & Texas all from the Goocher and Singletary lineage, all ready to give her hugs & kisses. I thank the First Baptist Church Grace & Journey Class and others who continued to send her get well cards over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband - Harold Melton Goocher and 2 brothers - Edward Sims (Jeanette Tapley) Hubbard and Joseph David Hubbard. Aunt Sara is survived by stepson - Robert Melton (Nancy) Goocher of Warthon, Georgia. A graveside service and interment will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 18th at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega, with Senior Pastor Robert Klotz presiding. Local arrangements by; Usrey Funeral Home.