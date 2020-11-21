Sara Juanita Tyler Limbaugh, age 80 of Sylacauga, passed away November 19, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum with Rev. Max Buttram officiating. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sheror Limbaugh, Jr.; sons, Donald James Tyler, Jr. and wife Linda and Christopher Warren Tyler and wife Stephanie; daughter, Anita Ann Lucas and husband Greg; grandchildren, Kristina Nicole Calfee and husband Shane, Ashlyn Grace Tyler, Hunter Dawn Young and Kenneth James Young; great-grandchild, James Reed Calfee; sister, Opal White; brother, Milton Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James Tyler and parents, Warren and Odessa Thomas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Grove and worked for over twenty years in banking. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved her church family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh. com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

