Funeral services for, Sarah Jo Trucks Nicholson, age 80 of Childersburg, will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Hickman officiating. She will lie in state from 10-11 AM at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow in Childersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27 at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel from 5-8 PM. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Lisa R.) Nicholson; daughter, Trudie N. (Junior) Owings; grandchildren, Christen Smith, Joshua Owings (Mae); Alexandria Nicholson Price (Mikal), Catherine Smith, Samantha Nicholson Canfield (Austin), Luke Owings, Caitlyn Smith, Hannah Nicholson, Alex Owings; three great-grandchildren, Jasper Price, Kash Smith, Lily Grace Canfield; brother, Roy Trucks; sister, Lillie Mae Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur Junior Nicholson; daughters, Katherene Nicholson and Charleen Nicholson Smith; sister, Shirley Crimm. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Childersburg and drove the school bus for Childersburg schools for 33 years. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 27, 2019