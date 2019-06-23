Funeral service for Sarah Leona Walker, age 89, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 at the funeral home.
Ms. Walker passed away June 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born July 12, 1929, to James W. and Rebecca Macon of Pell City, she retired from Avondale Mills in 1991 and enjoyed crossword puzzles, family get togethers and socializing with friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John Duffey Macon and Rebecca Macon, brothers: Jack Macon, Buck Macon, Floyd Macon, sister: Minnie Perkins and grandson: Tony Patterson.
Survivors are her daughters: Mary Patterson, Roberta Epperson, Peggy Rayfield, grandchildren: Paula Foreman (Chris), Kevin Grogan (Misty), Buster Lowery (Deleisa), Tim Lowery (Brittney), Jennifer Butler (Tim), great grandchildren: Lauren Grier, Caden Foreman, Connor Foreman, Timber Grogan, Avery Lowery, Macey Lowery, Baylie Lowery, Abby Monday, Ethan Butler, Taylor Butler, Caleb Jones and great great grandchild: Grayson Grier.
Pallbearers will be Chris Foreman, Tim Butler, Buster Lowery, Kevin Grogan, Caden Foreman, Connor Foreman and Tim Lowery.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 23, 2019