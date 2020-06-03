Sarah Maudine Crawford Wilcox was born November 25th, 1937 at her home in Clay County Alabama to Alton and Zelma Crawford. Mrs. Crawford passed away June 1, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Jimmy E. Wilcox. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Mark Wilcox (Rachel), 2 grandchildren - Brent Mark Wilcox (Kayla) and Bethany Michelle Milstead (Rusty), 5 great-grandchildren, one brother, Leslie Crawford (Tamara) and 3 nephews and their spouses and children. Maudine graduated from Talladega High School in 1955. In 1958, Jimmy married Maudine after a four year courtship. They enjoyed 65 years together. Maudine went to the University of Alabama to finish her degree for Special Education. She went on to work at Alabama School for the Deaf where she taught primary students sign language and communication. She taught for 30 years. Maudine was a charter member of the Talladega Bible Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, kept the missionary treasury books, and served in various other capacities. She has recently served on the church board. Her hobbies included gardening alongside Jimmy, quilting, sewing doll clothes, keeping a beautiful and tidy home, and caring for people. Maudine was loved by many for her kindness and her gentle spirit. She showed her affection through generous kindness in many ways, known by those who were recipients of these gifts and graces. Graveside, service for Mrs. Crawford will be Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Bob Blankenship and William Snider officiating. Pallbearers will be Brent Wilcox, Rusty Milstead, Ben Crawford, Matt Crawford, Jac Crawford, Jonathan Womelsdorf, Tate Milstead and Ronan Artillery Wilcox. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Hurst, Harry Milam, Ryan Paulus ,Andrew Durst, Lark Hare, and Jim Baird.

